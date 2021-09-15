Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.3% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

