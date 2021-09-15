Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10,977.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,346 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,720 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 2.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.85.

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.70. 100,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,616,078. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

