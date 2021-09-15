Aragon Hits Market Capitalization of $239.87 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Aragon coin can currently be purchased for $6.06 or 0.00012633 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $239.87 million and $28.04 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00148850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.55 or 0.00833447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00046096 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (ANT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

Buying and Selling Aragon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

