ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar Purchases 17,670 Shares

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 17,670 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,118.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,020.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 1,800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,734.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,112.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 24,900 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $57,768.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 6,198 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,953.82.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 10,217 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $20,536.17.

On Monday, July 26th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 4,204 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $8,660.24.

ARC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. 100,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 121,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

