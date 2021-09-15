ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARX. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

ARX opened at C$9.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.66 and a 1 year high of C$10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

