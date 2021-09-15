ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.12.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARX stock traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,632,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.26 billion and a PE ratio of 41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$5.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.75.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.