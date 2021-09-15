ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMSIY opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Get ArcelorMittal South Africa alerts:

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.