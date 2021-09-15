ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AMSIY opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.50.
ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile
