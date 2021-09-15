Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $48,190.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,914.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARNA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

