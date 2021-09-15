Arepacoin (AREPA) Market Cap Tops $54,024.03

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $54,024.03 and $449.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,178,718 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.