Ares Protocol (ARES) 24-Hour Volume Hits $591,096.00

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $591,096.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00075852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00127198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.00177347 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.59 or 0.07288894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,931.36 or 0.99802094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.64 or 0.00888350 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,503,638 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

