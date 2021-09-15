Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Trading Up 8.6%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) was up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 807,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,553,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

