ArGo Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. ArGo has a market cap of $2.45 million and $57,640.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ArGo has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00063860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00149839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.49 or 0.00808459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046390 BTC.

ArGo Profile

ARGO is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

