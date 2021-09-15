ArGoApp Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $226,445.00 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. ArGoApp has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the dollar. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00075417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00126103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00178656 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.11 or 0.07392324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,094.29 or 1.00174005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.37 or 0.00913068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

