Argon (ARGON) Price Tops $0.0910 on Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0910 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Argon has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00075854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00127236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00177317 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.60 or 0.07174641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,891.41 or 0.99318811 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.89 or 0.00862483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002820 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 79,433,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,722,947 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

