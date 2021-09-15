Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 226.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RAM stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A Company Profile

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

