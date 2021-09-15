Arion (ARION) Market Capitalization Achieves $56,058.70

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Arion has a market cap of $56,058.70 and approximately $155.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00075216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00121502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00178632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.03 or 0.07134060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,818.34 or 0.99776586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.91 or 0.00863661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,622,214 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

