ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $29,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 242.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 224,948 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 2,229.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 68,052 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 237.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 61,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 175.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 33,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.73. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $58.13 and a 52 week high of $115.15.

