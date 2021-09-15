ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 1.4% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of ARKK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.93. 312,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,774,519. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.28. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

