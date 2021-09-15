Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,353,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arko by 20,670.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after buying an additional 1,354,503 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at $13,204,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at $11,508,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at $10,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

