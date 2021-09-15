Arqma (ARQ) Trading 10.8% Higher This Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. Arqma has a market cap of $354,911.59 and $1,372.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,700,864 coins and its circulating supply is 10,656,320 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

