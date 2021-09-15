Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ ARRWU opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. Arrowroot Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.19.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,890,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,483,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.