Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $170.00 at Truist

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,279. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.