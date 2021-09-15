Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 129,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Shares of AJG traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.33. 54,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,279. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.43.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

