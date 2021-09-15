Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 1,874.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,819 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Arvinas worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 151.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth approximately $21,066,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $96.00 on Wednesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.43. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,355 shares of company stock worth $12,294,800. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.81.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

