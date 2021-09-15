Arweave (AR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $46.10 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and $46.10 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $56.32 or 0.00118525 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00025648 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.