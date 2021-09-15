Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $56.79 on Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and approximately $39.42 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arweave has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $56.79 or 0.00117712 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00026253 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.