ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Trading 0.1% Higher

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) shares traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 13,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 27,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

