Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF) Stock Price Up 25%

Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. (OTC:AHICF) shares rose 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Asahi Intecc from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.12.

Asahi Intecc Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in Japan and internationally. The company provides percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) guide wires, PTCA guiding catheters, PTCA balloon catheters, and penetration catheters for cardiology; peripheral guide wires, IVR guide wires, micro catheters, and cerebrovascular system guide wires for peripheral vascular, abdominal vascular, and cerebrovascular systems; and guide wires and catheters for angiography.

