Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.10

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.10 and last traded at $104.08, with a volume of 4283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.79.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.84.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $858,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,745. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.60 per share, for a total transaction of $9,536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,356,724 shares in the company, valued at $140,460,750.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,460,000 shares of company stock worth $106,409,700 and have sold 136,632 shares worth $9,280,818. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Asana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

