Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,032.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 384.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG opened at $171.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $216.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.48. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.