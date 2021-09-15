ASD (ASD) Hits Market Capitalization of $341.63 Million

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, ASD has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $341.63 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00063407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00146564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.04 or 0.00835754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046441 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

