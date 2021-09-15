Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ASHTY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashtead Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.00.

Ashtead Group stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $140.90 and a one year high of $328.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.71 and a 200 day moving average of $283.94.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

