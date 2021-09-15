Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on ASHTY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashtead Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.00.
Ashtead Group stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $140.90 and a one year high of $328.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.71 and a 200 day moving average of $283.94.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.
