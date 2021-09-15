Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $335.50

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $335.50 and last traded at $326.56, with a volume of 6053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $325.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ashtead Group plc will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.893 per share. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

About Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

