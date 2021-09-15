ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €740.00 by UBS Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €740.00 ($870.59) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective on ASML in a report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($994.12) price objective on ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) target price on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €655.08 ($770.69).

