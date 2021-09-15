ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.25.

ASML stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $889.44. 31,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,802. The company’s fifty day moving average is $781.10 and its 200-day moving average is $686.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $364.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML has a 52 week low of $351.09 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ASML by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after buying an additional 26,233 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 759.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in ASML by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $1,564,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

