ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.99

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.99 and last traded at $42.76, with a volume of 5939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASOS from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,040.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 3.56.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

