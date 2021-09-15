Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22.

A number of research firms have commented on ASPU. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews acquired 10,000 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspen Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aspen Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

