Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,274,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after purchasing an additional 203,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,121,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,307,000.

AZPN stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.33 and a 200-day moving average of $141.47.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The company had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total value of $78,996.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

