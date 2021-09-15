ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)’s share price dropped 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.99 and last traded at $31.99. Approximately 3,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.68.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

