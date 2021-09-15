Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to post ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.53). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 511.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1,091.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1,464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 510.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 445,090 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASMB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 23,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,854. The firm has a market cap of $143.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

