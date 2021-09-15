Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Associated Banc in a research report issued on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

ASB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

NYSE ASB opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 2.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Associated Banc by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Associated Banc by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

