Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 273.5% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ARGGY opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc engages in designing, engineering and manufacturing luxury cars. Its current line-up comprises three core models of the new generation of products: one grand tourer (“”GT””) (DB11), one sports car (Vantage), and one super GT (DBS Superleggera). The company also produces one four-door, four-seat sports coupe (Rapide S), Aston Martin Vulcan and Vanquish Zagato models.

