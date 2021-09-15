Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,939.60

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,939.60 ($25.34) and traded as low as GBX 1,891.50 ($24.71). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 1,895 ($24.76), with a volume of 217,910 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on AML. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,939.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,959.15. The company has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other news, insider Natalie Massenet bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, with a total value of £76,000 ($99,294.49). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 30,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,871 ($24.44) per share, for a total transaction of £574,677.65 ($750,820.03).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

