AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Releases Earnings Results

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

ALOT opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $108.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AstroNova stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of AstroNova worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.