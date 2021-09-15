AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Releases Earnings Results

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.95%.
ALOT opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $108.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
