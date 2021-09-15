ATB Capital Increases Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$3.75

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at ATB Capital to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark set a C$2.66 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.97.

TSE:TCW traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.37. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$1.05 and a 1-year high of C$2.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$703.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

