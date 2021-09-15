ATC Coin (ATCC) 1-Day Volume Hits $25.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 103.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $392,851.94 and approximately $25.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 30.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.55 or 0.00399677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

