Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Major Shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc Sells 10,000 Shares

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $73,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

9830 Macarthur, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 181,000 shares of Aterian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $1,314,060.00.

On Monday, August 30th, 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of Aterian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $489,102.90.

NASDAQ ATER traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 54,222,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,092. The firm has a market cap of $402.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18. Aterian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,901,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

