Atheios (ATH) Hits One Day Volume of $177.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $41,904.95 and approximately $177.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Atheios has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,219.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,519.50 or 0.07298853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.83 or 0.00381228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $648.74 or 0.01345384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00121696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.96 or 0.00561934 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.71 or 0.00542736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.36 or 0.00326336 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 47,525,497 coins and its circulating supply is 43,471,900 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

