ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the August 15th total of 505,400 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ATIF stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. ATIF has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATIF during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATIF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 36,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ATIF in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services.

