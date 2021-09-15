Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Atkore worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 16.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Atkore by 30.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after purchasing an additional 241,519 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Atkore by 15.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATKR opened at $87.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.53. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $98.00.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

